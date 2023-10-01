LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release on Sunday the irrigation guidelines for the fall and winter seasons.

According to the release, the guidelines went into effect on Sunday and will continue through March 31, 2024. The release also said the restrictions were to conserve water and reduce safety hazards on the road caused by frozen runoff.

Fall and winter irrigation

Irrigate any time of day on your two assigned watering days.

Irrigate less than 1 inch per zone per month.

Year- Round Restrictions

Irrigate only during your two assigned days per week.

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address. Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

Irrigate without runoff.

Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Do not irrigate during precipitation events.

Do not irrigate on Sundays.

Hand watering is allowed at any time and on any day of the week.

“We ask our residents and businesses to continue to be efficient with their outdoor water use,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities. “Protect your irrigation system from freeze damage by turning off your irrigation system when the temperature is below 35°F. “