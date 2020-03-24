Lubbock is going on a bear hunt, getting children out of the house

LUBBOCK, Texas — COVID-19 is impacting everyone around the world, but as it continues to get worse, people in the Lubbock community are coming up with ways to stay entertained while they are at home.

One of these ways is by having a bear hunt in their neighborhood.

“We found 58 bears and we were out for one or two hours,” said Landri Fergeson.

In neighborhoods across the country, even here in Lubbock, people are hiding stuffed bears in windows for kids to go outside and find.

“We put them in our window, in my room, my mom’s room and the guest room,” said Ella Rose Jones.

“My favorite is when we would take pictures with the bear and do silly poses,” said Fergeson.

This easy task is putting smiles on kids’ faces as everyone tries to keep safe during this tough time.

“Thank you for hiding all the bears. Me and Ella played a lot and that was my favorite part of us playing and we ran. We went on a jog and exercised while doing it,” said Landri.

There are multiple neighborhoods around Lubbock that are doing it, like Melonie Park and Oakmont.