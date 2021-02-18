Lubbock ISD cancels class for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD announced classes are canceled for Friday due to weather and the need to conserve power. At times more than 4 million Texas homes and businesses went without power this week during a cold and powerful winter storm.

The following is a message from LISD.

Good afternoon, Lubbock ISD families and staff,

We are thankful warming temperatures are projected for our region beginning tomorrow. As pipes thaw, we are encountering leaks, water damage, a lack of heat, and ice accumulations on most campuses. This is hampering our ability to return to instruction this week. The decision has been made to cancel all modes of instruction on Friday, February 19, to get our campuses in working order for next week. Students will have another day off and teachers and staff will continue to do planning/work from home. We expect continued hazardous travel conditions on Friday morning, so we are factoring in the safety element in this decision as well. Lubbock ISD and the larger school districts in Lubbock County are going to use tomorrow as a reset to get a fresh start next week.

We are providing access to lunch and breakfast meals on these campuses from noon to 1 p.m. Friday: Coronado, Roberts, O.L. Slaton, Dunbar and Matthews. These meals are for any child age 18 and under.

We realize a lot of sacrifices had to be made this week due to unprecedented weather conditions. Hopefully, this is the last of what has been a long, hard winter. We are confident we’ll be able to return to all modes of instruction on Monday, February 22. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay safe and warm. We can’t wait to see you on Monday!

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD