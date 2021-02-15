Lubbock ISD declares Tuesday as virtual school day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD on Monday said classes for Tuesday will be held virtually due to cold and snow.

The following is a statement from Lubbock ISD:

Due to dangerously cold temperatures, snow accumulation, and our concern for the safety of staff, students, and families; we will have virtual at-home instruction only on Tuesday, February 16. Our teachers and staff will work from their homes. Classes will start on time via electronic devices and students will follow their regular daily schedule. Please make sure your student’s Chromebook or iPad is fully charged and ready to go for instruction on Tuesday. If you need assistance, contact your child’s classroom teacher.

Due to enormous stresses on energy resources, all school facilities will be closed. Parking lots and sidewalks will not be treated for ice hazards until we are ready to return, so please do not try to access campuses.

Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we will closely monitor conditions going forward. We know you are well prepared for this mode of instruction and appreciate your flexibility. Stay warm and safe.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD