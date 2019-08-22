Lubbock ISD decreases property tax rates

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees announced on Thursday morning a reduction in the property tax rate.

The rate will be seven cents lower per $100 of a value, said a spokesman for Lubbock ISD.

According to Lubbock Central Appraisal District, the average single family residence is valued at $154,491.

EverythingLubbock.com analyzed the numbers and found that a drop of seven cents per hundred would have an impact of roughly $108 on the average single-family residence.

Lubbock ISD stated the reason for the decrease is because the state legislature allocated more money for the school district.