Breaking News
LFR called to report of fire at self-storage unit
keep klbk local

Lubbock ISD decreases property tax rates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lubbock ISD Logo (Version 4) - 720

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees announced on Thursday morning a reduction in the property tax rate.

The rate will be seven cents lower per $100 of a value, said a spokesman for Lubbock ISD.

According to Lubbock Central Appraisal District, the average single family residence is valued at $154,491.

EverythingLubbock.com analyzed the numbers and found that a drop of seven cents per hundred would have an impact of roughly $108 on the average single-family residence.

Lubbock ISD stated the reason for the decrease is because the state legislature allocated more money for the school district.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar