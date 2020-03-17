Lubbock ISD emergency meeting Tuesday evening, proposed wide-ranging powers for superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees will consider giving the superintendent emergency powers for 45 days during a special called meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30.

If approved, Kathy Rollo would have power to close schools or even close down the entire district.

One portion of the proposed order says:

“The delegated authority to the Superintendent of Schools to modify any and all Board policies set forth above includes, but is not limited to, closing District schools, providing for distance learning and instruction, and providing paid leave to exempt and/or non-exempt employees in addition to the leaves and absences currently permitted under Board policy should the Superintendent believe that such actions would protect the health and safety of District students, employees and/or their families.”

The stated purpose of the proposed order is to “mitigate the public health risks of COVID-19” which is sometimes called coronavirus.

