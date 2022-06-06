LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ISD hosted a full-scale emergency training for three different active shooter situations Monday at Monterey High School.

The training takes place every three years. Those with Lubbock Police said it’s an opportunity to practice responses in lifelike scenarios should an emergency take place. Over 700 volunteers were involved, some acting as role-players to make the situations as realistic as possible.

The first half of the training focused more on law enforcement and first responders.

The first scenario was an active shooter that entered the school, the second was an individual who came in through a propped door and fired shots, and the third was an active shooter during a passing period.

The second half of the training focused on communication with parents and reunification.

“We have students coming in, well actors, parents that are pretending to be students coming in on buses, also parents that are showing up to check in to reunify with their child,” Erin Gregg with Lubbock ISD said.

The goal of these training sessions is to always find areas to improve and make those improvements.

The training was scheduled several months ago, and is not in response to the recent tragedy in Uvalde.