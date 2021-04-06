Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD statements after STAAR test stopped on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) told school districts across the state on Tuesday to suspend the first day of STAAR for thousands of students after widespread technical problems.

“If your students have been able to access the test, they should continue testing. If your students have not been able to access the test, they should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved,” the message from TEA said.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD said, “The STAAR Writing Exam was to be administered to Lubbock-Cooper fourth and seventh-grade students along with fourth and seventh-grade students across the state.”

“We will keep parents and students updated as this situation evolves,” LCISD said.

“Lubbock ISD high school students who were not able to start or complete their online English I STAAR EOC assessment today [April 6] will test next Tuesday, April 13,” Lubbock ISD said. “Students who were not able to start or complete the grades 4 or 7 online writing assessments will have the opportunity to do so the remainder of this week.”

Frenship ISD said, “Approximately 94 Frenship students opted to take their test online this morning [April 6].”

“Of those, some students were able to successfully submit their tests while others experienced the connectivity issues described by TEA,” Frenship said. Frenship said parents would be informed on what comes next for students who were not able to finish testing.

The online issues did not impact students taking the test on paper. The Texas Tribune reported that there is no penalty for elementary and middle school students related to the STAAR test. However, high school students must pass five subjects before graduating.