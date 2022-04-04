LUBBOCK, Texas- After winning the Regional Spelling Bee on March 26, a 7th grader from Atkins Middle School will head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. on June 2, Prince Brown’s family told KLBK News on Monday. Lubbock ISD held a ceremony to celebrate his accomplishments on Monday afternoon.

Prince Brown has always been smart, his grandmother Beulah Parker said.

He loves video games, reading and playing euphonium.

“He’s always been really great and I just thank God for him. I am so proud,” she tearfully expressed.

When Brown’s teacher invited him to participate in spelling competitions outside of the classroom, Brown said he went farther than expected.

He made it to the Regional Bee where he competed against at least 10 other kids from neighboring cities.

Brown had to spell two words correctly when the Regional Bee runner-up misspelled a word.

“I had to spell another word for me to actually win it and that word was ‘dim-sum,'” Brown said. “I was a little flabbergasted. I never thought I’d end up in the situation I’m in now.”

His mother, Kathy Parker, said she was just as surprised when she didn’t hear the bell ding after his turn.

She said everyone stood up cheering for her son.

To prepare for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Brown said he’s studying from a packet of words with his mother’s help.

“She’s been encouraging me to go and try and win, so I thank her a lot for that,” he expressed.

Suddenlink and Double T 97.3 sponsored the trip. The two groups awarded Brown and his mother plane tickets, spending money and hotel reservations for their June trip at the ceremony on Monday.

Lubbock ISD said its district hasn’t seen a Regional Bee winner in more than 15 years, so they’re excited to send him to the National Bee on June 2 in Washington D.C.