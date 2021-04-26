Lubbock ISD police officer arrested, charged with DWI after vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD police sergeant Frank Salas Picon, 58, was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.

Lubbock Police responded to a vehicle crash at East Slaton Highway and Martin Luther King Boulevard late Saturday night just before midnight.

Picon was one of the drivers. His vehicle rear-ended another and one person was taken to University Medical Center with back pain. Picon declined to be taken to a hospital by EMS, according to a police report.

An LPD officer smelled the odor of alcohol and found beer containers in Picon’s vehicle, according to the police report.

“[Picon’s] speech was also extremely slurred and was hard to understand what he was saying,” the police report said. “[Picon] was swaying in place and was having a hard time walking around.”

Shortly after his arrest, Picon was able to post bond to get out of jail while the case remains pending. He was placed on administrative leave from Lubbock ISD.

The following is a statement from LISD:

The Lubbock Independent School District has placed Frank Picon, an officer with Lubbock ISD Police Department, on administrative leave with pay pending the results of an investigation related to his arrest for suspicion of DWI on April 24.