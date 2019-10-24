Lubbock ISD CFO resigns, LISD issues statement

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD issued a statement on Thursday morning saying former CFO Jeff Baum has been reassigned.

Lubbock ISD also said he will resign effective on June 30, 2020. Other than to say his reassignment is not connected to financial or fiduciary responsibilities, no explanation was given.

EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request for information after Baum was put on paid leave in September. The LISD refused to provide any documents and instead asked to Texas Attorney General for permission to permanently deny the open records request.

If the attorney general tells LISD to provide documents, EverythingLubbock.com will provide an update.

The following the is LISD statement:

Lubbock ISD statement regarding former CFO Jeff Baum

The Lubbock Independent School district has reassigned Jeff Baum, the former Chief Financial Officer for the district. Baum will oversee special projects at the discretion of the Lubbock ISD superintendent. Baum has tendered his resignation effective at the end of his current contract period, June 30, 2020, which has been accepted by the district. This reassignment is not connected to the performance of his former financial or fiduciary responsibilities.