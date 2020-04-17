Lubbock ISD responds, Texas schools to remain closed under Gov.’s order

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the public schools in Texas will remain closed to students for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year. Teachers will be allowed to return to schools for a limited number of reasons but students will not.

Schools will continue to use distance learning techniques. The governor said there will be further announcements on how to handle graduation services.

In response, Lubbock ISD issued a statement:

Statement from Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo

This afternoon, Governor Abbott stated that school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. We are disappointed that we will not be together this school year, but certainly understand his decision. The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. Remote learning, food distribution, and other services will continue through the scheduled end of the school year. We will continue to communicate with our families regularly to provide updates. While the end of this school year will look different, we know we will finish strong. Thank you to all of our staff, students, and families for holding true to our mission of nurturing, developing, and inspiring every child, every day – in every possible way.

