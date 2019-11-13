Lubbock jeweler gives proceeds of watch batteries to Breast Cancer in honor of employee

LUBBOCK, Texas – Erin Davis was diagnosed with breast cancer in January at the age of 24.

“I dropped that bomb on her that I have breast cancer and that we didn’t know what things were going to be like from here on out,” she said.

Davis’s boss, Becky Hardin at Robert Lance Jewelers, was the first person to find out her diagnosis.

“We were just happy to have her here. We didn’t care what she did,” said Davis.

“Becky is like family to me. She is a best friend, a sister and she is my boss so I didn’t think twice about calling her first,” she said

Even through thick and thin, they stuck together.

“We just want you to get better and because of their care and generosity I was able to,” said Davis.

The company is throwing its support behind Davis by donating 100% of the proceeds of watch batteries to local breast cancer patients.

“Batteries aren’t fun, it’s not fun to change them but it was so much more fun to know it was going to something else,” said Hardin.

“All of this that I went through is going to be worth something, or mean something, or have a purpose to it,” said Davis.

They have already raised $7600.

“I have had so many people that we’re giving to me,” she said. “I am so excited to play a part in giving back. It is very rewarding.”

To find more about their company go to their website here.