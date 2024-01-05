LUBBOCK, Texas–A viral courtroom video out of Las Vegas, Nevada showed a judge getting attacked by a defendant had sparked concern for the judge’s safety.

Honorable William R. Eichman II of the 364th District Court said he’s had his own experiences with defendants acting out in court, but his sheriff’s deputy stepped in.

“I’ve seen something like that,” Judge Eichman said. “I did have a person at one time come at my bench, but my court security guy stopped him and prevented him from actually getting to where he could make contact with me.”

Judge Eichman said the viral video was sent to him by a colleague. When he saw it for the first time, he was shocked.

“I couldn’t believe that that really happened,” Judge Eichman said. “Just it makes you sit back and think about things that could happen in court.”

Judge Eichman said he has never felt unsafe in his courtroom. He attributed that to the sheriff deputy assigned to his courtroom.

“I have a very good court security person, and that’s James Wisniewski,” Judge Eichman said. “He does a fine job here, I will tell you this, the sheriff’s office does a very good job in providing security for the courts in that sense.”

But protection starts outside the courtroom, with security ensuring no one brings weapons or prohibited items into the courthouse.

“We do have security here at the courthouse, you’re not allowed to bring in firearms or weapons of any type and that’s this is a reason why,” Judge Eichman said. “You never know, and especially when emotions are high and so in places like this, the only people that should be having and carrying weapons are security folks to keep everybody safe.”

Judge Eichman said no matter the case, reactions are to be expected, and security has to be ready for outbursts to occur at any moment against anyone.

“The courthouse and especially each courtroom can be very emotional because you have people that may be losing their freedom,” Judge Eichman said.

Judge Eichman said those who find themselves in a courtroom need to think twice before having any kind of outburst or violent reaction.

“My advice would be we understand it’s very emotional, we understand that this isn’t where you want to be in the courtroom when decisions can be made about your life or the lives of your loved ones, we understand you can be upset,” Judge Eichman said. “However, I am quite certain that the man who attacked the judge in Las Vegas is going to have additional criminal charges, and we’ll be looking at a lot more time in prison than he otherwise would have.”

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office website, LCSO’s court division comprises 18 sheriff deputies and 4 civilian employees.

The courthouse deputies receive tactical courthouse operations training for the safety of all Judges, Lubbock County Employees, and Civilians.

The court division deputies in addition to their Court assignments can serve on the Tactical Operations Unit, Hostage Negotiator Unit, and the Honor Guard.