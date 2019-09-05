Lubbock Law enforcement makes 52 arrests in sex offender roundup

LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested 52 sex offenders in Lubbock County during a four-day operation focused on sex offender compliance and outstanding felony warrants that ended last Thursday.

The successful multi-agency enforcement included joint efforts by the United States Marshals Service- North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division of Texas Department of Public Safety, Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, according to a Lubbock Police news release.

The release states that from August 26 to August 29, three federal agents, 60 state and local sworn law enforcement personnel along with LPD and LSO’s Sex Offender Compliance Registrars participated in the extensive operation.

Law enforcement personnel from the participating agencies made contact with more than 450 registered sex offenders in Lubbock County to check their compliance with state laws, according to the release.

More than 30 investigations were generated for sex offenders who were found to be non-compliant, and many resulted in an on-view arrest.

Along with the arrest warrants issued for registration violations, the 52 arrests also included suspects who had outstanding warrants related to sexual crimes, such as murder, sexual assault or indecency with a child, according to the release.

Police said more arrests are forthcoming as a result of the multi-agency enforcement’s operation.

The joint operation is an example of the dedicated partnership between local, state and federal agencies to ensure local convicted sex offenders are complying with the required restrictions, states the release.