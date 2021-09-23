Lubbock lawmaker hit with 13 abortion lawsuits Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows was sued by the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity Inc. and others, he said on Thursday.

“I was served with 13 lawsuits this a.m. over the Heartbeat Bill & the FBI is investigating credible death threats,” Burrows said on Twitter. “The extent to which human beings will go to defend the killing of other human beings is astounding. I remain undeterred in standing up for EVERY heartbeat! #Txlege”

The Lilith Fund lawsuit named Burrows, the State of Texas, Governor Gregg Abbott, State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock, Texas Right to Life and many others.

The original petition was filed on August 31. Burrows was served with the lawsuit on Thursday, meaning he was officially and legally notified of the lawsuit.

At issue is the recently-enacted Texas Heartbeat Act, which allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. The law bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected. Some observers have said it effectively bans abortion roughly six weeks into a pregnancy.

Burrows was among the supporters of the legislation when it was passed in the Texas House.

The law was challenged not only in the 13 lawsuits filed in Austin (Travis County) but also in federal court.

One notable challenge came when Dr. Alan Braid of San Antonio publicly claimed he performed an abortion. He was then sued by, among others, Oscar Stilley, who was quoted as saying he is not opposed to abortion but wanted to force the courts to review the new law.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Dustin Burrows for a statement and further details. Please check back for updates.