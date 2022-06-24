LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock attorney was representing a woman incorrectly accused of keeping a door propped open, allowing a gunman into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, he told KAMC’s Talking Points.

John Gibson said he was representing the woman pro-bono and was one of several lawyers taking on her case.

Gibson said his focus in the case will be workers compensation associated with the event and the woman’s traumatic experience.

“Her most important need right now is to get very, very in-depth, intensive psychological counseling, and we need to get that taken care of first,” Gibson said.

