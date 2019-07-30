Lubbock lights this week are no mystery but rather the alpha Capricornids

If you are a stargazer, then Tuesday night (July 30) is the last night to get out and enjoy the peak of two meteor showers according to the American Meteor Society.

The two meteor showers are in full force with Monday night and Tuesday night being the peak. You can expect the showers in full force with up to 21 meteors per hour.

The alpha Capricornids shower will be active through August 15 and bring about five meteors per hour.

The Southern delta Aquariids will produce about 16 meteors per hour through August 23 across the sky.

The Perseids shower is also active from July 17 to August 26, but not expected to peak until August 12.

So get out and look up!

Viewing conditions for July 30, 2019