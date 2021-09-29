Lubbock man, 26, killed in pickup truck crash Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Austin Tevis Herd, 26, of Lubbock lost his life after a crash early Sunday morning in Lubbock County.

DPS said Herd was driving his pickup truck just before 1:00 a.m. along FM 2641 near U.S. Highway 84. DPS said his truck went through the intersection and then hit a concrete utility pole just west of the intersection.

“The driver of [the pickup truck] was transported to University Medical Center where he later died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash,” DPS said.

DPS said he was not wearing a seat belt. Conditions were dry.

A specific reason for the pickup truck to leave the roadway was not provided in the DPS crash summary.

The location was near Shallowater.

