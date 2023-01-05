LUBBOCK, Texas – Rolando Paradez, 65, was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Indecency with A Child Sexual Contact Wednesday, for a combined four charges, according to an arrest warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The warrant, though heavily redacted, said that Paradez was accused of continually sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 years old.

Paradez was arrested from a senior living community in Lubbock and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on bonds totaling $250,000.