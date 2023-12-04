LUBBOCK, Texas — Nathan Grassie, 48, was granted a mistrial on Monday morning after he was accused of committing several crimes against children.

Grassie’s defense team filed a motion for continuance and a motion for mistrial, and the presiding judge granted the mistrial.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported in June 2022, Grassie was arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10. Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com reported Grassie was a young group advisor and sexually abused the victim at their home.

The details of the assault were withheld due their graphic nature.

As of Monday morning, Grassie remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the of 14 and indecency with a child.