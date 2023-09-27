LUBBOCK, Texas — Angel Flores, 41, was arrested on Monday after he was accused of sending lewd messages to who he thought was a 15-year-old boy on a dating app back in 2021, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

In June of 2021, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety went undercover to “proactively target suspects using online communication applications to entice or solicit sex from minors.”

Court documents stated the agent received pictures of Flores “holding his [genitals] while laying in bed.” Flores went on to send the agent lewd messages about his sexual preferences and later planned a meet-up with the agent near 74th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Flores was arrested by the DPS agent and charged with online solicitation of a minor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Flores was being held without bond.