Lubbock man admits he killed woman in drunk driving crash in stolen car

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ozzy David Roberts, 33, took a plea deal Tuesday for the death of Sandra Wells, 80, of Denver City. As part of the deal, Roberts will serve a 12-year sentence with credit for the time he already spent in jail. He will be ordered to pay $37,495 in restitution.

Roberts was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously said that on December 29, 2016 Roberts was driving a stolen Mustang. DPS said Roberts, age 30 at the time, collided with Wells’ vehicle at the intersection Milwaukee Avenue and Farm to Market Road 2641.

DPS also said Roberts was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a stop sign.

A grandfather and grandson, Jose Franco and Jimmy Franco, witnessed the crash. They said they saw Roberts trying to run away after the crash. They said they chased down Roberts and held him until officers arrived on scene.

Roberts was arrested after the crash and has been held in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time.

