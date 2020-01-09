Lubbock man admits sexual assault of young girl

Breaking News
Image of Raymundo Reyna from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Raymundo Reyna, 38, of Lubbock pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. An indictment said in August 2016 Reyna sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14.

Court records said he took the girl to a motel in Southeast Lubbock where she was sexually assaulted.

He was indicted in March 2017 and has been held in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time. In August 2019, he submitted a hand-written letter to the court asking when he could request a plea in his case.

