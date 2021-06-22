Lubbock man admits to sending obscene messages to 12-year-old, federal court documents say

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man accepted a plea deal on Monday in federal court on Monday for transferring obscene material to a minor who was not yet 16-years-old in the summer of 2020, court records said.

On June 16, 2020, an officer with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, responded to a complaint about an adult having inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old, court records said.

A parent reported the child was speaking to a 57-year-old man on YouTube for the past week with the “conversations sexual in nature.”

That man was later identified as James Paul Wean, 58, of Lubbock.

Wean admitted on or about June or July 2020, he sent graphic, descriptive messages “instructing and planning sexual conduct” to a 12-year-old child,” court records said.

The child told investigators while watching Christian music videos on YouTube, she responded to a comment from Wean. She said the conversation grew “more and more romantic.”

An undercover officer in Michigan took over the child’s account and messaged Wean via Facebook messenger.

Wean sent the child messages like, “You have a ton of love in your lil 12-year old body! LOL I’m so happy we met! Good friends already,” and “Sex is kinda addicting… like strawberries with sugar! LOL”

In October 2020, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Wean’s home in Lubbock. He admitted to investigators that he was the one who sent the messages to the child, and he believed she was 13 or 14-years-old, court documents said.

If a judge accepts Wean’s plea deal, he will he may have to pay a fine not to exceed $250,000 and he could spend no more than 10 years in prison.

Wean remained in the Lubbock County Jail Tuesday.