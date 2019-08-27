Lubbock man, age 25, caught looking for sex with underage girl

Image of Coty Austin Acevedo from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury on Tuesday accused Coty Austin Acevedo, 25, of Lubbock County with online solicitation of a minor. Acevedo was arrested on August 8 for both the solicitation charge as well as a parole violation.

Court records said in July an undercover officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on the MeetMe app. Court records said Acevedo requested sexual favors and naked pictures. The requests as described in court records were specific and graphic.

The undercover officer described Acevedo as push and aggressive.

“Mr. Acevedo continued relentlessly with his attempts to obtain what he believed to be child pornography,” court records said.

Court records quoted Acevedo as saying, “I for got ur name but i know ur 15.”

Acevedo has a previous felony conviction for injury to the elderly or disabled.