LUBBOCK, Texas — ABC’s The Bachelorette announced early Wednesday morning that “Kirk B. – Lubbock, TX, 29” would among the 35 men “who may be on this season of The Bachelorette.”

The image on the Bachelorette Facebook page matches the image on the Texas Tech football page for Kirk Bryant, Senior Offensive Analyst. Folks in Lubbock noticed. Some of the comments under his photo said “Wreck ‘Em!”

Bryant, a native of Bullard, started with Coach Joey McGuire’s staff in December.

“Bryant arrives in Lubbock following two seasons as the inside receivers coach and recruiting coach at Austin Peay,” the TTU website said. “He is the son of Keith Bryant, who is currently the superintendent of Lubbock Cooper ISD.”

Earlier this month, two bachelorettes were named – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

When challenged on social media about pitting the two women against each other, Executive Producer Mike Fleiss said, “Not true! You’ll see… #TheBachelorette.”

US Weekly reported online, “Production on season 19 is reportedly set to begin in the second to last week of March.” The premier is July 11 on ABC (KAMC in Lubbock).

