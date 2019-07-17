LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 32-year-old John David Martinez on Wednesday and accused him of attempting to abduct a 9-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

According to a Facebook post by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez was accused of entering through a window of a home in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770. Martinez exited the home after the child screamed for her mother.

Martinez was wanted on charges of Burglary with Intent to Commit another Felony, and was arrested with assistance of LCSO SWAT and the U.S. Marshals.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $200,000 bond.

According to LCSO, the case remains under investigation and they urge anyone with information regarding it to call (806) 775-1494.