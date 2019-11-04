Lubbock man arrested, accused of burning small child with hot water

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was indicted after an investigation revealed he injured his 2-year-old child by placing him in hot water December 2018.

Robert Bunton, 27, did “cause bodily injury” to the 2-year-old when he placed him in hot water, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant also states that by placing the child in hot water that Bunton exhibited a “deadly weapon.”

A Lubbock Police officer was dispatched to Covenant Medical Center for a 2-year-old male who was severely burned and waiting to be transported to the UMC Burn Unit, according to the warrant.

The mother of the child, who’s name was redacted from the warrant, told investigators and CPS that Bunton was over at her apartment often, however, he did not live with them, the warrant states. She also said that Bunton was her boyfriend.

The mother said she received a phone call from Bunton and he seemed worried. He said he put the child in the bathtub and then screamed, the warrant states.

The mother said when she walked into the home that Bunton was “walking back and forth” and said he was going to call 911 but “he was on the phone.” She then said that she guessed he ran out of minutes.

Bunton said he tried to apply cream to the 2-year-old’s burns.

The mother said Bunton was alone with both of her children, and then she said Bunton fled the hospital after he dropped off both children.

Investigators stated that the child got “dipped” in the water and was “possibly held by the torso and put in water,” the warrant states. The child had second and third degree burns.

The investigation indicated the child suffered “extensive” burns over his genitals, anterior thighs and abdomen with blistering, the warrants states.

After CPS found out the mother was still in contact with Bunton after the incident, CPS “implemented a safety plan” and the mother agreed to only have supervised visits with her children.

In January, the warrant states that the mother took the children from the supervision of her parents and “left the city of Lubbock.”

Bunton remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday.