LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual performance of a child under 14, a first-degree felony.

Sexual performance of a child is a charge that involves employing, authorizing or inducing a minor to engage in sexual behaviors .

Dallas Hernandez, 25, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to court documents, the Lubbock Police Department reviewed a CyberTip.

The files in the tip included a video where a prepubescent child is forced to engage in sexual conduct with an adult male, court document said.

The video had been sent to another user via private message.

As of Thursday, Hernandez remained in LCDC in lieu of a $350,000 bond. He was also held on a federal charge. EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates when information on that charge becomes available.