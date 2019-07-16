Lubbock man arrested after LPD report says he chased people at grocery store with knife

LUBBOCK, Texas Alfonso Telles, 24, of Lubbock remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday – charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and evading police.

Police arrested Telles after they responded to 128th Street and Indiana Avenue Sunday evening. Police were told there was a man walking the aisles of a grocery store with a machete. Officers later determined it was a long knife.

A police report said when officers arrived Telles ran from the store and into a field. The police report also said Telles tossed the knife into some bushes near a restaurant. Officers were able to catch Telles in an empty field nearby.

Once Telles was in custody, police talked to witnesses.

Two of those witnesses were his sisters. The police report said before officers were called, Telles asked the sisters to give him a ride to the grocery store. When they arrived in the grocery store parking lot Telles “immediately looked angry” according to the police report.

“[The suspect] pulled the listed weapon out of his pants and stated that he wanted to kill somebody.”

The police report said the sisters tried to run away but Telles chased with a knife. The police report said during all this commotion Telles put the knife to another person’s neck. That person was not identified in the police report and officers were not able to find that person at the time.

Telles’ sisters thought he might be under influence of narcotics.

Telles was held on bonds totaling $24,000.00.