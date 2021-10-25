Lubbock man arrested after speeding more than 100 mph on South Loop 289, police report says

Lubbock Police also found marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man denied marijuana found in the trunk of his vehicle was his after an officer pulled him over for going over 100 mph on South Loop 289, according to a Lubbock Police report.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle observed Bobby Blanco Rogers, Jr. driving at a high rate of speed headed eastbound at 4900 South Loop 289 on the access road, the report said.

“The vehicle was traveling at 80-90MPH on the access road in a posted 50MPH zone,” the report said.

Then, Rogers continued onto the loop and drove over 100 mph weaving through heavy traffic.

The officer turned on emergency lights and siren to pull over Rogers, the report said.

Rogers exited the loop at the Indiana Avenue exit and continued driving until he pulled into the parking lot in the 3400 block of 73rd Street.

The officer approached Rogers’ vehicle and told him to step out of the vehicle. The report said Rogers complied, and he was arrested for reckless driving.

Then, the officer searched Rogers’ vehicle and found a multicolored backpack and blue backpack in the trunk of the vehicle, the report said. The officer found three bags of marijuana in the multicolored backpack, along with several unused smaller bags in both backpacks.

The officer asked Rogers if he had any narcotics on him and advised him that his charge would be higher due to finding the marijuana. Rogers denied having narcotics and acted like he did not know what was inside the backpacks, the report said.

Additionally, Rogers stopped his vehicle within 1,000 feet of Clifford H. Andrew Park at 74th Street and Memphis Drive, which police said was a drug free zone.

Rogers was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces but no greater than 5 pounds and reckless driving, the report said.