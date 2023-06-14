LUBBOCK, Texas — A 24-year-old man, Jesus Valenzuela, was arrested Thursday after accusations of robbery at gunpoint. A probable cause affidavit revealed that Valenzuela used multiple aliases.

Valenzuela pulled into the neighborhood near the victim, who was with his girlfriend, in the 1900 block of 61st Street, according to a police report. Then, he got out of his pickup and into the backseat of the victim’s car. He put a gun to the victim’s neck and demanded his wallet, the report said.

The victim said his girlfriend told Valenzuela, “Alex give him his wallet back.”

The affidavit said “Alex Gaxiola” was one of Valenzuela’s aliases which had outstanding warrants and a date of birth one year off from his true birth date. A name file showed another entry with the middle name “Alexis,” according to the affidavit.

Next, the woman told the victim to leave, so he did and proceeded to call the Lubbock Police Department. Valenzuela was eventually called out of the home by LPD and arrested.

He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 and an Immigration Customs Enforcement Detainer as of Wednesday.