Lubbock man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Midland County

Image of Ronald Dean Reagan from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Ronald Dean Reagan, 22, of Lubbock for sexual assault of a child. The first-degree felony arrest warrant against him was issued out of Midland County.

Late Tuesday night a police officer saw Reagan driving a car with a defective headlight at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. The officer pulled over Reagan learned that he was wanted in Midland County.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Midland Police. We were directed to a public information officer. The PIO did not answer, and we could not leave a message because the voice-mail box was full.

EverythingLubbock.com also left a message for the Midland County sheriff in hopes of getting more information about the sexual assault of a child.

We will update this story if we can get more information about the arrest warrant.

Reagan was held Wednesday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.