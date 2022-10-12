LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to chest.

The police report said Edward Lopez, 27, fired multiple gunshots into the house from his car while his children were in the backseat.

Lopez fled the scene and tried to hide evidence by throwing it out of the car, according to the police report. He was later located and arrested.

Lopez was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, and several other charges related to the crime.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lopez remained in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling almost $120,000.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the case is still under investigation. Check back for updates.