LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer outside of Bubba’s 33 restaurant Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Bubba’s 33 restaurant on reports of a male making irrational statements such as he was an “Angel of Death.” The suspect was identified as Ruben Magana, 20.

According to the Lubbock Police Report, Magana was incoherent in his speech and his eyes appeared “glassed” and his pupils were dilated. Officer suspected he was under the influence of some narcotic.

“[A second police officer] arrived on scene and I grabbed [Magana] arm because I felt he might try and flee the scene. [He] told me that “God told him that I shouldn’t touch him ‘and that I would “go to hell,’ the LPD report said.

When the first officer attempted to get Magana into the patrol car, he began to hit the officer with his fists. The report said Magana hit the officer in the officer’s face “and immediately caused pain.” The officer used a taser on Magana which was ineffective.

After a lengthy struggle, Magana was placed under arrest and booked into Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $7,500. As of Thursday morning, Magana remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.