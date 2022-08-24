LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested after he led police on a chase on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were told Mark Birdsong, 57, fled a convenience store near Marsha Sharp Freeway in a pickup truck with one wheel on a rim, according to the police report.

The report also said Birdsong was driving at an accelerated speed.

According to the police report, Birdsong attempted to run one LPD officer off US Highway 84 during the pursuit. After multiple attempts, LPD was able to stop Birdsong’s vehicle.

Following the pursuit, officers placed Birdsong under arrest. The report said officers found a crystal-like substance in Birdsong’s truck, which was identified as meth.

According to the Lubbock County Jail Roster, Birdsong was charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest, and other charges related to the case.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Birdsong remained in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $45,000.