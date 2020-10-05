Lubbock man called the cops on himself, charged with sexual abuse of a child

Image of Ramon Ramirez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (EverythingLubbock has applied color correction to the original image)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ramon Ramirez, III, 23, of Lubbock was arrested Friday and his arrest warrant was made available Monday morning. Ramirez was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The case started on September 29 when Ramirez called police.

“The suspect had told dispatch that he had sex with his 13-year-old [family member] and that he is 23 years old,” the warrant said.

The warrant included a summary of the phone call.

• Asks to turn himself in but he doesn’t have a case yet

• “I would have to register as a sex offender.”

• Thinks it’s best if he turns himself in

• Asks for officers to be sent out to him and tells his location

• There will be an open case about it and he isn’t going to try to fight it

• He says he had sex with a minor

• The minor is 13 and he is 23

• It was his xxxxx

• This happened about eight months ago

• Gives his vehicle description, location, and name

• Describes his clothing to the dispatcher

• Says that it happened with another minor too

• He did not touch the other minor, only his xxxxx

• He told “everybody” about this through text message and on “Snap”

• He does not have these messages saved anymore

Ramirez told investigators the sex was consensual. However, investigators talked to the victim and a heard a different story. The victim told Ramirez to stop, according to the warrant.

The warrant had almost no details about the “sexting” conversation he claimed to have with a different minor. He said he called police because he had a guilty conscience.

Ramirez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

