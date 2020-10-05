Lubbock man called the cops on himself, charged with sexual abuse of a child

Image of Ramon Ramirez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (EverythingLubbock has applied color correction to the original image)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ramon Ramirez, III, 23, of Lubbock was arrested Friday and his arrest warrant was made available Monday morning. Ramirez was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The case started on September 29 when Ramirez called police.

“The suspect had told dispatch that he had sex with his 13-year-old [family member] and that he is 23 years old,” the warrant said.

The warrant included a summary of the phone call.

• Asks to turn himself in but he doesn’t have a case yet
• “I would have to register as a sex offender.”
• Thinks it’s best if he turns himself in
• Asks for officers to be sent out to him and tells his location
• There will be an open case about it and he isn’t going to try to fight it
• He says he had sex with a minor
• The minor is 13 and he is 23
• It was his xxxxx
• This happened about eight months ago
• Gives his vehicle description, location, and name
• Describes his clothing to the dispatcher
• Says that it happened with another minor too
• He did not touch the other minor, only his xxxxx
• He told “everybody” about this through text message and on “Snap”
• He does not have these messages saved anymore

Ramirez told investigators the sex was consensual. However, investigators talked to the victim and a heard a different story. The victim told Ramirez to stop, according to the warrant.

The warrant had almost no details about the “sexting” conversation he claimed to have with a different minor. He said he called police because he had a guilty conscience.

Ramirez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

