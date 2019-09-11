Lubbock man caught after stealing 14 guns, admits to it

LUBBOCK, Texas — Zachary Nicholas Gonzales, 20, of Lubbock accepted a plea agreement on Tuesday according to federal court records. He admitted to theft of firearms from a federally licensed dealer.

“Gonzales stated he did so in order to sell the firearms and use the money to support his marijuana habit,” court records said.

Police were called to Cash America Pawn at 1510 50th Street in July when a burglary alarm went off. There was surveillance video that led police to Gonzales and he was arrested a few days later. He was found with one of 14 stolen guns from the pawn shop.

Federal agents talked to Gonzales in jail where he admitted to the burglary.

“Gonzales stated he did so in order to sell the firearms and use the money to support his marijuana habit,” court records said.

All 14 guns he admitted stealing were described as semi-automatic pistols.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Gonzales will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.