Lubbock man caught trying to arrange for sex with underage girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fausto Montes, 40, accepted a plea deal Monday for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. Montes was arrested in August by Lubbock Police after an undercover operation.

An undercover officer posed as a 15-year-old girl named Sorena on a social media app called MeetMe, according to court records.

Montes went so far as to make arrangements to pick up Sorena after school, and she did not show up, he thought maybe she was upset with him. Court records said he then sent her a picture of his penis.

Montes and Sorena discussed sexual activity, court records said. He claimed to not be able to use a condom, and he was “looking for a place they could rent to live together.”

Court records said in part (warning, the quote from court records is graphic):

“In an effort to impress ‘Sorena,’ Montes described his job doing pediatric home health care and told her how much he made a year. Montes then sent her several pictures of the room of the child he was caring for at that moment, including pictures of the bedroom, health equipment, and a picture of the young child in a diaper on his bed hooked up to machines. At one point in the messages, Montes said to ‘Sorena’: ‘why do you think young is a problem? I like young, I only like young.’”

If a judge approves the plea deal, Montes will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.