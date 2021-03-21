Lubbock man caught uploading sex videos of children to Facebook messenger, court records said

Image of Charles Milton Holloway from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charles Milford Holloway, 37, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal on Friday for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Court records said Holloway uploaded via Facebook messenger two videos of a woman having sex with an underage boy, and one video of a man having sex with an underage girl.

Police got involved after a tip in May 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Holloway was arrested in August on an unrelated charge of continuous family violence.

Court records said, “A forensic search of Holloway’s cell phone reviewed roughly 150+ images and a number of videos of child pornography, most of which involved prepubescent females.”

If a judge approves the plea deal, Holloway will be sentenced later to not less than 5 years in prison but not more than 20.