Lubbock man caught with child pornography, jailed on Thursday

Image of Jonathan Scott May from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonathan Scott May, 38, of Lubbock was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

In April a Lubbock Police Department investigator was assigned to look into a cyber tip. The tip included six images that were uploaded to an internet service called KIK. Court records said among the images was one depicting an adult man sexually abusing a prepubescent girl.

By late August, police already believed the images could be traced back to May. That’s when his girlfriend contacted police. She found what she believed to be images of child pornography on May’s phone.

Court records said when she confronted May, he denied knowing about child porn on the phone.

Police did a forensic examination of the phone and found search terms such as “real family sex” and a list of other terms EverythingLubbock.com chose not to repeat here.

Police found evidence of May requesting very specific items of child pornography from other people on the internet. When confronted by police, May admitted he used KIK to look for child pornography for four years.

A federal magistrate on Friday ordered that May will remain locked up until another court hearing on September 23.