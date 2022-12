Image of Jeremy Ryan Warren from the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – Jeremy Ryan Warren, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with 8 counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, totaling 18 charges, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to court records, the charges date back to May of 2020.

DPS received a CyberTip in August of 2021.

Warren remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $250,000.