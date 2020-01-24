Lubbock man charged with arson, accused of setting house on fire with someone else inside

Image of Joseph Leland Huntsman from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — After the house fire Thursday morning at 2414 25th Street, Joseph Leland Huntsman, 32, was arrested for arson.

The time of the fire was 11:34 am and Huntsman was officially booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center at 5:54 p.m. His address on the jail roster was identical to the address of the fire.

“The cause of the fire is classified as incendiary,” Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Incendiary means “of or related to arson.”

“The fire occurred while two adults were in the house. One adult ignited a fire and then woke the second adult,” LFR said.

“The structure was unstable due to fire damage and water damage,” LFR said.

LFR also said anyone with information can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

Huntsman remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday morning. Information about his bond was not yet available. His arson charge was listed as a first-degree felony.

