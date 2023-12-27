LUBBOCK, Texas — Rayvion Wilson, 24, is sitting behind bars after he was accused of shooting a gun into someone’s car on December 20, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The documents said officers were called to the 9th Street and Monticello Avenue area on calls of a civil disturbance. Officers were told by the victim he had been shot at and later found a bullet hole in the side of the victim’s pickup truck.

The documents said the victim was involved in a “road rage” incident in West Lubbock with Wilson. The documents accused Wilson of rolling down his window threatneding the vicitm with a gun.

The vicitm aattempted to speed up to create distance between the victim and Wilson. Wilson was able to catch up the vicitm shot the driver’s side door of the vicitm’s truck.

Officers were able to locate Wilson and where later he confessed to a shooting at the vicitm’s truck. He was placed in police custody and taken to the Lubbock County Dentetion Center.

He was charged with aggravated assault involving a firearm and several other charged. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained at the LCDC on a $50,000 bond.