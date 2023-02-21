LUBBOCK, Texas — Mike Woody discovered he needed a kidney transplant in 2019 after he went into kidney failure. Now in 2023, his prayers came true, and the countdown for a new kidney is on.

Daniel Bloodworth said a normal day coming from the gym turned into an assignment from God he could not ignore.

“I see his truck and I hear two words from God that said, “Do it, just do it” and nothing else crossed my mind,” Bloodworth said. “I took a picture of the decal on the back. Got to church and as soon as I got out of my car, I called that number.”

Woody said over the years there have been hundreds of calls to the number, even 11 people stepping up to help but never following through.

He said there was something different about Bloodworth’s call, he was serious.

“I’m like hey let’s go have lunch and visit and I will kind of go over a few things if you have questions,” Bloodworth said. “We hit it off pretty good!”

That was seven months ago, when the friendship and kidney matching journey began.

Bloodworth underwent ten different test including blood samples, scans and chest x-rays to determine if he was a match. It turned out, he was.

“I am a little nervous; I have been reading up on it,” Bloodworth said. “I did hear about some people who died on the operating table, but I also looked at their success rate and I am really confident going in there.”

He said his faith gives him confident, and every morning he reads John 3:16 as confirmation:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” New International Version

Now the countdown to the transplant surgery is on and wood said he was not scared at all.

“It’s amazing. I never thought I would see this day,” Woody said. “I am five treatments aways from being in a divorce with that [dialysis] machine. We are getting a divorce man I am done. I am done!”

The surgery was scheduled for March 2 in San Antoino. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.