Lubbock man draws mural of Patrick Mahomes after the Super Bowl win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, one Lubbock man is using his artistic ability to honor former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes.

“I grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and I’ve always just been a huge fan of the Texas Tech football team,” said Joey Martinez, mural artist.

His said his love for Texas Tech and Mahomes sparked a passion to paint over the old mural he did of Kliff Kingsbury four years ago.

“I got the opportunity to meet Mahomes at one time and he’s such a humble guy, like I had to do this character of him on the wall,” Martinez said.

He said he wanted to show Mahomes the support and love Lubbock has for him.

“Just do what I love to do, and that’s what means the most to me is that I get to get to paint something that I love to do,” Martinez said.

When he drew the mural Sunday night and Monday afternoon, he said lots of people stopped to take pictures and talk to him about his work. On Sunday, he spent about two hours on it.

“It’s nice. It just looks just like him, it’s very nice…it’s a good tribute to Mahomes,” said Nancy Soilz, who stopped to take pictures of the mural.

If you want to take a picture with the mural, it’s located on Indiana Avenue and 4th Street.