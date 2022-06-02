LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the February 2020 death of 69-year-old Howard Wright.

Xavier Montalvo, 19 at the time, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death.

File image of crash at 75th Street and Slide Road (Nexstar/Staff)

According to police at the time, Wright was turning left onto Slide Road from 75th Street when a Dodge Charger, driven by Montalvo, struck his vehicle. Wright was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

During opening statements, the prosecution stated that Montalvo’s actions led to the death of Howard Wright. The defense argued both individuals were responsible for the crash.

Montalvo said he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment when a SUV pulled out in front of him and before he could react it was too late.

An officer asked about how fast he was going, and the defendant said he was going about the speed limit.

“I know people was saying that I was racing, but I was just trying to get to my doctor’s appointment,” Montalvo said.

The prosecution argued Montalvo reached speeds of 94 mph and was going approximately 73 mph when he crashed into Wright’s vehicle. An LPD detective testified that there would not have been an accident if Montalvo had been going the speed limit, which was 45 mph.

The detective also said Montalvo was a member of local car club, Muscle Mayhem. The detective said the page was known to have numerous videos of street racing that were taken down sometime after the crash.

The family of Howard Wright filed a lawsuit against the Muscle Mayhem car club in March 2020.