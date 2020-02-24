Lubbock man found guilty of murder in Robert Dendy case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ivan Fierro-Miranda, 26, was found guilty of murder by a Lubbock jury on Monday. Fierro was one of four suspects arrested for the deadly shooting of Robert Dendy.

Police believed in July 2019 that Kyi Baker, age 20 at the time, and a then-14-year old were attempting to break into a home in Dendy’s neighborhood. Police said the two were looking for drugs, and money. Dendy confronted them and was shot to death, police said at the time.

At trial, prosecutors presented Fierro as the driver. He was “part of the plan” prosecutors told the jury. Prosecutors also said Fierro provided a gun to his then 14-year-old stepson.

The defense told the jury a very different story.

“Do not find Ivan Fierro guilty of murder. There is no evidence that [Fierro] had given that gun to [his stepson] the way the state wants you to believe.”

The defense also pointed the finger of blame at Dendy, saying he chose not to call 911 but instead confront suspected burglars.

The defense admitted Fierro knew they were going to commit a burglary and he’s guilty of that much – but not murder.

The juvenile’s name was not released because of age. The fourth suspect related to the case, Matthew William Wolfe, was charged with first-degree organized crime. The same jury that convicted Fierro will decide his punishment.

