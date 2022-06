LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man took a plea deal rather than finish a criminal trial, which had already started. He was handed a sentence of 50 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Thomas DeWayne White, 52, pleaded guilty on two counts in the middle of Tuesday’s trial.

White was originally charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child, as well as one count of sexual assault of an adult in summer 2016, according to court records.